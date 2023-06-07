Rowing to allow ‘limited number’ of Russians to compete in key Olympic qualifier
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The governing body of rowing says it will allow a “limited number” of Russians to return to competition for the world championships in September. World Rowing says rowers from Russia and Belarus would only be allowed to compete in the single sculls, coxless pairs and the lightweight single sculls. They will also be allowed in para-rowing single sculls and pairs. Larger crews like fours and eights won’t be allowed. World Rowing says there will be no national symbols for the Russian and Belarusian crews. They also face “enhanced” doping procedures and background checks.