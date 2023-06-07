Prince Harry to tabloid newspaper’s lawyer: ‘Nobody wants to be phone hacked’

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has rejected a suggestion that a lack of evidence meant his phone wasn’t hacked by reporters for Mirror Group Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex said Wednesday that he didn’t believe the publisher’s denials and that phone hacking occurred on an industrial scale at British tabloids between 1996 and 2011. Alleged phone hacking is central to his case against Mirror Group and two related lawsuits against other British tabloid publishers that he claims invaded his privacy by eavesdropping on emails and using other illegal methods to report on the smallest details of his life. Harry is the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in over 130 years.

