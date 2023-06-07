North Carolina lawmakers approve sports and horse-race gambling, bill now heading to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislation to authorize statewide and regulate sports and horse-race wagering is heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval to the legislation on Wednesday with a House vote. The Senate OK’d the measure last week. Cooper is expected to sign the measure, which would offer betting on professional, college and Olympic-style sports to adults starting in the next six to 12 months. Currently lawful sports gambling is allowed at three casinos run by American Indian tribes. Anti-gambling forces said the bill would harm low-income residents and increase addiction-related problems in the nation’s ninth-largest state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.