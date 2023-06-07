Jags unveil ‘stadium of future’ with covered seats, a proposal critical to team’s future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have unveiled conceptual designs for their “stadium of the future.” It’s an initial glimpse into a billion-dollar-plus project that could determine the fate of the small-market NFL franchise. The renderings showed covered seating throughout a 62,000-seat, open-air stadium. It also includes a 360-degree concourse that’s four times wider than the current space. Capacity could be expanded to 71,500 for the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry, the Gator Bowl or a College Football Playoff game. The project also would include major improvements around the stadium, including a University of Florida satellite campus. The Jaguars believe the proposal would create more opportunities to host major concerts, music festivals and the NFL draft.

