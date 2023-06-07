Connecticut to adjourn largely bipartisan session in contrast to rancor in other states
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Democratic-controlled Connecticut General Assembly is poised to wrap up what’s been one of the most bipartisan legislative sessions in recent memory. It’s a marked contrast from the partisan rancor seen in other legislatures this year. Democratic and Republican lawmakers are crediting old fashioned relationship-building, a willingness for compromise, a healthy budget surplus and the strict midnight adjournment on Wednesday. Even so, not every advocate is thrilled with this year’s political compromises, especially when it comes to the state budget. Meanwhile, lawmakers have walked out in Oregon, expelled members in Tennessee and silenced a Montana representative.