Author Haruki Murakami says pandemic, war in Ukraine create walls that divide people

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese writer Haruki Murakami says walls are increasingly built and dividing people and countries as fear and skepticism flourish following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. He says these events prompted governments to bolster their militaries and people to mistrust each other. In a speech released Wednesday in The Shincho Monthly literary magazine, Murakami said people must choose whether to hide behind the walls of suspicion or risk moving beyond them in search of more freedom. People are compelled to make a choice, like the protagonist in his new novel. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” was released in April in Japan and an English translation is expected in 2024.

