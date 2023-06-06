‘Stop Cop City’ activists pack Atlanta City Hall ahead of crucial vote

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of activists are at Atlanta’s City Hall ahead of a council vote over whether to approve tens of millions in public funding for a police and firefighter training center. Monday’s meeting is a culmination of nearly two years of activism against the project that activists decry as “Cop City.” The training center was approved by the City Council in 2021 but requires an additional vote for more funding. For more than 13 hours, residents again and again took to the podium to slam the project, saying it would be a gross misuse of public funds to build the huge facility. As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, a dozen more remained in line to speak.

