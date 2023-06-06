Son Jun-ho selected for South Korean soccer team despite being detained in China

Son Jun-ho’s selection for South Korea’s national team despite his detention in China has taken the focus off Premier League star Son Heung-min for a change. Son Jun-ho, who plays for Shandong Taishan and won the 2021 Chinese championship with the Jinan-based club, has been held by Chinese authorities for almost four weeks since he was detained at Shanghai Airport. Yet he has been picked in the squad by South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann for two friendly international games against Peru and El Salvador on June 16 and 20.

