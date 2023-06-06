Skip to Content
AP National News

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for testimony in phone backing case

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 2:45 AM

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has arrived at a London court ahead of his testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.

The prince arrived at the High Court in a black SUV.

Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.

This is the first of several lawsuits to go to trial. He accuses the publisher of the Daily Mirror of using unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops.

The 38-year-old son of King Charles III will be the first British royal since the 19th century to enter a courtroom witness box. He will face cross-examination by a lawyer for the defendant, Mirror Group Newspapers.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content