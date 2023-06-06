Mexico’s foreign minister plans to step down to pursue presidential bid

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will resign his position next week to dedicate himself to seeking the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party for next year’s presidential election. Ebrard is among three leading aspirants for the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ruling Morena party. For months, Ebrard has been juggling his foreign policy duties and pre-campaign activities. The other leading contenders for the party’s nomination are Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Minister Adán Augusto López. Whomever Morena chooses as its candidate is expected to be the frontrunner in next year’s presidential election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.