Maria Sherman appointed AP’s music writer, based in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maria Sherman has been named The Associated Press’ music writer, a key position responsible for delivering news on a beat of global significance for the news cooperative. Her first day was Monday. Sherman will lead music coverage for the AP’s entertainment and lifestyles department, which boasts video, photo and text journalists on three continents. The 31-year-old is based in Los Angeles. An accomplished music and culture journalist, she has worked at a variety of prominent digital media outlets and has written a book on the history of boy bands that is being adapted into a documentary.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.