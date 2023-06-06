Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor plans to change his not-guilty plea. Records show Shawn Michael Fix is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday. The 40-year-old Belleville resident is among five men charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism in the plot to abduct Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 at her northern Michigan vacation home. Police broke up the scheme before it could be carried out. Another defendant, Brian Higgins, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in March. Seven others have been convicted in separate trials.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.