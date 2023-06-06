Legal officials say Myanmar’s Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of Suu Kyi’s bribery conviction

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal officials in Myanmar say the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a special appeal of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s bribery conviction for allegedly receiving gold and thousands of dollars from a former political ally. Suu Kyi was arrested when the army toppled her elected government in February 2021, and was tried on a range of charges for which she was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison. Her supporters and independent legal experts say the cases were politically motivated. Two legal officials say the Supreme Court decided last Friday to hear the special appeal of the bribery case. They say the court has not yet scheduled a date for the appeal hearing.

