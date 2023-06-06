Skip to Content
Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina star in ‘Based on a True Story,’ a tale of a killer idea that goes awry

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press

In the new Peacock series “Based on a True Story,” Kaley Cuoco plays a woman obsessed with true crime. She listens to podcasts about murder to help her fall asleep at night, analyzes the cases with her friends, and one day hatches a plan to start her own podcast where she and her husband (Chris Messina) interview a serial killer. Cuoco, like many, is a fan of the true crime genre. It’s a growing industry that includes podcasts, books, TV shows and even events like Crime-Con.  “Based on a True Story” debuts June 8.

