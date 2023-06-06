Gun rights supporters sue Connecticut after governor signs bill with open carry ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed the most wide-ranging state gun control bill since a 2013 law passed in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The new law sparked an immediate lawsuit by gun rights supporters seeking to block a ban on open carrying and other parts of the new law. It’s the latest legal fight over Connecticut’s gun laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last year expanded gun rights. Lamont says the new law is needed to prevent tragedies amid inaction by Congress. Gun rights supporters says it violates 2nd Amendment gun rights.

