7 wounded in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Richmond, Virginia, say seven people were shot after gunfire rang out near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown following a high school graduation ceremony. Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday’s shooting. Edwards said officers inside a theater where the graduation was taking place heard the gunfire, went outside and saw multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Four had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said. Edwards said police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney condemned the violence.

