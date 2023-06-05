US defense secretary discusses upgrading ties with India to counter China
By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed upgrading partnership with India, a major arms buyer, as both countries grapple with China’s economic rise and increased belligerence. Austin on Monday met with India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, with both sides emphasizing technology partnerships including defense, clean energy and space. India is promoting its domestic defense industry by acquiring technology and reducing reliance on imports, particularly from Russia, its largest supplier of military hardware. India appears set to buy 18 unmanned aerial vehicles from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for an estimated $1.5 billion to $2 billion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming U.S. visit has fuelled speculation about a possible announcement of defense contracts.