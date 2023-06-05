See Apple’s pivotal product announcements through history

Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs’ vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple’s biggest game changer.

