New Hampshire Gov. Sununu rules out 2024 presidential bid, warns that crowded GOP field helps Trump
By STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he will not seek the presidency in 2024. The 48-year-old Republican governor, a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement on Monday in an interview with CNN. In a social media post, he wrote: “The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen.” Sununu was among a small group of Republican officials still openly contemplating a presidential bid. Even with his decision, the 2024 Republican presidential primary field will feature nearly a dozen candidates.