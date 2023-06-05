Biden, looking to shore up Hispanic support, faces pressure to get 2024 outreach details right
By WILL WEISSERT and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s small but notable past missteps when courting Hispanic voters have some activists worried that his reelection campaign won’t get crucial details right ahead of the 2024 election. Biden’s supporters counter that Democrats maintain an advantage on policies that matter to Hispanic voters. They also say they are doing more to energize the longtime core constituency than ever before. The president’s party has seen a modest but notable erosion of support among Hispanic voters nationally in recent years. Democratic candidates won 57% of Hispanic voters during last year’s midterms, a smaller percentage than the 63% of Hispanic voters Biden won in 2020 and 66% of Hispanic voters supporting the party in 2018.