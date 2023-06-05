Agenda spat at UN climate talks as top official sees chance to ask ‘difficult questions’ in Dubai

BERLIN (AP) — Nations have resumed talks on tackling global warming with the aim of shaping a deal that might put the world on track to prevent a dangerous increase in temperatures. The U.N.‘s top climate official said Monday that the world needs deep cuts in fossil fuel use. Diplomats began their negotiations despite failing to agree on a formal agenda for the two-week talks in Germany because of differences on the topic of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The issue lies at the heart of the climate problem since burning oil, coal and gas is responsible for most warming that’s occurred since preindustrial times. Environmental campaigners have lamented that this year’s U.N. climate summit will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The country is a major fossil fuel exporter.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.