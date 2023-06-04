Ukrainian president says at least 500 children killed by war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s war has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children since it started more than 15 months ago. Zelenskyy provided the number on Sunday hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes. He said of the young people who have lost their lives since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, “Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history.” Zelenskyy said it was impossible to establish the exact number of children who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation.

