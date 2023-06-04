Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway

CAIRO (AP) — A spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal says a tanker transporting curd oil broke down in the canal on Sunday, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway. The Malta-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical malfunction while transiting the canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. The canal authority has deployed three tugboats which were able to tow away the tanker and allow other vessels to transit the waterway. Sunday’s incident was the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the vital waterway. A flurry of ships ran aground or broke down in the Suez Canal over the past few years. The most well-known of them was in 2021 when the Ever Given, a colossal container ship, blocked the waterway for six days.

