14 dead, 5 missing in southwest China landslide

Authorities in southwestern China say 14 people have been killed and five are missing in a landslide. The disaster struck Sunday morning in a rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks. More than 180 people have been mobilized to help find those buried under the debris. With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation or engineering projects.

