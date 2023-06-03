Plastic pollution: Key step toward landmark treaty to end plastic waste

PARIS (AP) — Global negotiators have agreed to craft an initial draft treaty to end plastic pollution. The agreement Friday is a preliminary but crucial step toward tackling one of the world’s most lasting sources of waste. Environmental advocates cautiously welcomed the outcome of five days of U.N. talks in Paris on plastic pollution. But they expressed concern that the petroleum industry and some governments would water down the eventual treaty. Most plastic is made from fossil fuels. Delegates agreed to produce an initial draft before their next meeting in Kenya in November. The committee is charged with developing the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and JENNIFER MCDERMOTT Associated Press

