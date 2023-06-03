Official: 1 dead, 14 rescued after overloaded boat capsizes near southern Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials say one person has died and 14 were rescued after an overloaded boat traveling without authorization capsized near Haiti’s southern coast. Auguste Sony, an inspector with Haiti’s Maritime and Navigation Service, told The Associated Press Saturday that the search is still ongoing. He said the boat departed late Friday from the town of Anse-a-Pitres and capsized as it traveled west to the southern coastal town of Marigot. Sony said the boat was laden with 600 sacks of flour and more than 15 people, and that he did not authorize it to leave the port given its heavy load.

