Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have detained eight people on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown. The arrests are a sign of the city’s shrinking freedom of expression. Police said late Saturday that four people had been arrested for allegedly disrupting order in public spaces or carrying out acts with seditious intent. Four others were taken away for investigation. Hong Kong had for decades held an annual large-scale candlelight vigil to commemorate about the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. This year, commemoration is expected to be muted under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.