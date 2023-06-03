Florida police arrest man, search for 2 others in Memorial Day beach shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have arrested one man and announced arrest warrants for two others believed to be the gunmen who opened fire along a crowded beachside promenade on Memorial Day. The shooting wounded nine people and sent others scrambling for cover. The Hollywood Police Department on Saturday said authorities have arrested suspect Jordan Burton and obtained arrest warrants for Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. The suspects will be charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

