Eastern Libyan authorities round up thousands in crackdown on migrants

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan activists say authorities in eastern Libya have rounded up thousands of migrants and amassed them in an area on the border with Egypt. They say the migrants, mostly from Egypt, were detained in raids over the past two days on trafficking warehouses in the border town of Musaid and other areas in eastern Libya. They estimated that more than 6,000 migrants have been held at the border. It’s all part of a continuing crackdown in Libya on migrants. The country is the dominant transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East trying to make it to Europe.

