Suspect in New Jersey pastor’s slaying to remain held Virginia until hearing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Court records show that a church associate charged with gunning down a New Jersey pastor will remain in custody in Virginia until a June 29 extradition hearing. A family lawyer says 29-year-old suspect Rashid Ali Bynum of Portsmouth, Virginia, had previously lived in Sayreville, the New Jersey town where victim Eunice Dwumfour lived with her 11-year-old daughter and served on the City Council. Police say they used cellphone and vehicle transponder data to trace his travels on Feb. 1. Bynum has a history of arrests in Virginia on charges of gun possession, credit card fraud and driving offenses.

