Poland’s president proposes urgent amendments to law on Russian influences

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda has said unexpectedly that he was proposing urgent amendments to a contentious law on Russian influences that he signed this week and that drew U.S. and European Union criticism. Duda said he was aware of the controversies including in Poland that surround the law proposed by the governing conservative Law and Justice party. Duda said he was addressing them by sending amendments to the parliament on Friday. He urged the lawmakers to act swiftly. Critics say the law violates the Polish Constitution and could keep government opponents from holding public office without full power to challenge the decisions in court. They say it could also have a negative effect on the eligibility of opposition candidates in an election due in the autumn.

