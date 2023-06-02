Man repeatedly shocked with Taser by LAPD died from enlarged heart and cocaine use, coroner says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County coroner’s report says a teacher who was repeatedly shocked with a Taser by Los Angeles police died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use. The report released Friday says the Jan. 3 death of Keenan Anderson was determined hours after he was restrained and shocked after becoming a suspect in a hit-and-run traffic accident in Venice. Anderson was a high school teacher in Washington, D.C., who was visiting family in Los Angeles. His relatives have filed a $50 million claim with the city alleging officers unreasonably used deadly force.

