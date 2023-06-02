Houseboats catch fire at popular destination Lake Powell on Utah-Arizona line

More than half a dozen house boats momentarily caught fire at a popular boating destination on the Utah-Arizona line on Friday. The fire ignited while tourists and jet skiers stood by. The flames are now extinguished. Video from observers shows the decks of boats docked at Wahweap Marina on Lake Powell smoldered as black plumes of smoke wafted into the air and above the red rock walls that form its perimeter. Information from the National Park Service shows more than two million visitors go boating on Lake Powell annually.

By SAM METZ and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

