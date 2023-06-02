Hawaii allows more concealed carry after US Supreme Court ruling, but bans guns in most places

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has signed legislation that will allow more people to carry concealed firearms. At the same time, the measure prohibits people from taking guns to a wide range of places, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars that serve alcohol and movie theaters. Private businesses allowing guns will have to post a sign to that effect. The legal overhaul comes in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from last year that expanded gun rights by saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. New York and New Jersey adopted similar laws last year that quickly met legal challenges that are making their way through federal courts.

