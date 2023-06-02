DeSantis wraps up 1st early states tour as candidate with more personal touch in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is wrapping up his first tour of early voting states as a presidential candidate, showcasing his personal side in South Carolina with a lighthearted sit-down with his wife and an emotional moment with a military spouse. DeSantis, whose whirlwind tour this week included stops in Iowa and New Hampshire, used his first stop Friday morning in Bluffton to respond to knocks from Donald Trump, who boasted that he could accomplish in six months what would take the governor eight years. DeSantis told voters it can’t be done “in 24 hours or six months or anything like that” but described the mission of the next Republican president as “trench warfare.”

By MEG KINNARD and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

