Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three chemical manufacturing companies have reached a deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with compounds known as PFAS. DuPont and spinoff companies Chemours and Corteva said Friday they’ll create a $1.18 billion fund that could compensate thousands of public water systems. PFAS chemicals are used widely in nonstick and water-resistant products, as well as some firefighting foams. Many water providers have sued the three DuPont companies and others that made or used the compounds. A federal judge must approve the settlement before it takes effect.

