British government appoints new acting chair for BBC to ‘provide stability’

LONDON (AP) — The British government has appointed a new acting chair for the BBC five weeks after the resignation of Richard Sharp. Sharp resigned after he was found to have failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer on Friday appointed veteran BBC board member Elan Closs Stephens to serve as acting chair for 12 months or until a new permanent chair is named, whichever is sooner. Frazer said Friday that Stephens has the unanimous support of the board and will “provide stability” for the the publicly funded national broadcasterBBC.

