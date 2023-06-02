At least 9 killed in eastern Congo’s latest extremist rebel attack

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A civil society group in eastern Congo says extremist rebels killed at least nine people with knives and guns in the latest attack in North Kivu province. The coordinator for the Congolese civil society group for the Ruwenzori sector said civilians were taken from their homes before they were killed, and many homes were looted during the Thursday evening attack. He says members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel organization believed to have ties to the Islamic State group, carried out the attack. Conflict has simmered for decades in eastern Congo, where more than 120 armed groups are fighting. Most are vying for land and control of mines with valuable minerals.

