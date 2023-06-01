UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is warning of a new threat to global food security. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets. He expressed serious concern that only 33 ships departed from Ukrainian ports in May, half the number compared to April, and exports of grain and other foodstuffs totaled just 1.3 million metric tons last month, less than half the amount of the previous month. He said Russia is limiting ship registrations to Yuzhny, one of the three ports under the grain deal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.