Technical issues cause delays for Spirit, Air Canada

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines and Air Canada have been dealing with technical issues that have delayed some of the airlines’ flights. Spirit said Thursday in an initial tweet that the technical issue it was dealing with impacted its website, app and airport kiosks. A tweet around noon EDT said that the network issue between third party services had been resolved. Air Canada tweeted midday Thursday that it was experiencing an IT issue that was causing flight delays. It later said its operations were stabilizing and flights were departing.

