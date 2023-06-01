Oregon Democrats vote to fine absent senators amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate Democrats plan to start fining their absent colleagues amid a month-long Republican walkout. In a procedural move Thursday, Democrats voted to fine senators $325 every time their absence denies the chamber the two-thirds quorum it needs to conduct business. The amount is supposed to reflect lawmakers’ average daily pay. Democrats cited an article in the state constitution that says that even if fewer than two-thirds of members are present, they can still meet and compel the attendance of absent members. Senate Republican Minority Leader Tim Knopp condemned the plan as retaliation. The walkout has derailed hundreds of bills.

