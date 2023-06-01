NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security framework as summit looms
By MATTHEW LEE and LORNE COOK
Associated Press
OSLO, Norway (AP) — NATO is ramping up pressure on its member Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden’s membership. The military organization is also looking at boosting Ukraine’s non-member status in the alliance and preparing a framework for security commitments that it can offer once the war with Russia is over. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania next month. And, he said the allies hoped to make progress on long-term funding and the security plan for Ukraine at the same event.