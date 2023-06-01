Government body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s disease control agency warns that rising temperatures due to global warming will increase the likelihood of heat stroke, vector-borne illnesses and other health risks in the country. The Robert Koch Institute said Thursday that lung diseases from forest fires and agricultural dust may become a growing problem. So will skin cancer due to increased ultraviolet radiation as Germany experiences longer periods of cloud-free weather. The authors of a new report note the recent arrival in the country of Hyalomma ticks that are capable of carrying bacteria responsible for typhus as an example of newly emerging disease threats.

