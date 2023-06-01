Families sue to block Idaho law barring gender-affirming care for minors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The families of two transgender teenagers are suing Idaho officials to block enforcement of a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. Idaho is one of at least 20 states in recent years to enact such a ban. Most of them have been challenged in court. But the laws and cases are so new that there’s not a clear trend yet on outcomes. The Idaho ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The families who challenged it with a court filing on Thursday contend it violates constitutional rights to equal protection under the law for the teens and due process for their parents.

