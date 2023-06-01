Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed in increasingly confusing world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered a commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, thanking graduates for choosing “service over self.” But Biden said they now have the great privilege of leading in a world that will only get more confusing. The president told the more than 900 graduates they will need the qualities of resilience, creativity, endurance and commitment that they learned at the academy to deal with a range of global challenges. He says those challenges range from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to America’s rivalry with China and “a whole hell of a lot in between.”

