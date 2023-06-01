Adult and teen charged in Pennsylvania shooting that killed 2 young boys, man
LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Two young boys fatally shot in a triple homicide at an eastern Pennsylvania home this week were playing with their kittens in the backyard when the shots rang out. Authorities said Thursday that they have charged 22-year-old Alex Torres Santos and a 16-year-old male with three counts criminal homicide and other charges. Authorities have said Santos was on house arrest for several unrelated charges and was wearing an ankle monitor. A third male is still being sought and will likely face similar charges. Nineteen-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez apparently was the intended target of Tuesday night’s shooting, which authorities said stemmed from “a previous argument.”