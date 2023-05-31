Louisiana lawmakers reject resolution that opponents say target diversity, equity efforts in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republicans in Louisiana have rejected a resolution that sought to request K-12 schools and institutions of higher education submit a report of all programs and activities related to critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion. The resolution was one of over 30 proposed legislative measures this year, introduced by GOP lawmakers in at least a dozen states, that opponents say would target DEI efforts in education. The resolution came before the House Committee of Education for consideration Wednesday before the committee voted to kill the resolution on a 6-5 vote. Two Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to defer the measure.

