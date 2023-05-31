GOP walkout in Oregon Senate now in 5th week; uncertain if boycotters will be sanctioned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — By all appearances, Oregon’s 2023 legislative session has crashed on the rocks amid a GOP boycott over an abortion/gender affirming bill. The governor says talks to end the walkout have failed. A ballot measure approved by Oregon voters was supposed to disqualify state lawmakers who carry out extensive walkouts from being reelected for the following term. But Senate Republicans who have been on a walkout that began on May 3 are raising questions about the measure’s vague wording. The walkout has prevented Senate votes on Democratic priorities, including bills that would protect abortion rights and gender-affirming care, and another measure on guns.

