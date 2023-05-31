German inflation slows to 6.1% in May, though food prices are still surging

BERLIN (AP) — German inflation eased to 6.1% in May following several months of declines, even as Europe’s biggest economy registered another painful increase in food prices of nearly 15%. The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that preliminary figures show that the annual inflation rate was lower than the 7.2% registered in April. In February, it stood at 8.7%. Increases in energy prices, which drove inflation immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, were much lower in May at 2.6%. That’s because of the sharp rises a year earlier and government efforts to offset their impact. Food prices now are driving inflation, although the annual increase in food costs was down to 14.9% in May from 21.8% in February.

