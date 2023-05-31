Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis 500 fan whose vehicle was damaged when a tire flew off a racecar and out of the track during the race will receive a new car. An Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesperson tells The Indianapolis Star that Penske Entertainment will provide fan Robin Matthews with a new car. The wheel came off with less than 20 laps to go in Sunday’s race when Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood collided. Kirkwood’s left rear tire bounced off the track and over the fence in the second turn before landing in a parking lot. The wheel traveled about 350 yards before crashing into the front of Matthews’ parked Chevrolet.

